Akasa Air Responds to Pilot Concerns Amid Resignation Wave

Amid a wave of resignations, Akasa Air faces fresh allegations from a faction of its pilots concerning training and safety standards. This group has petitioned the civil aviation ministry for intervention, while the airline staunchly denies these accusations.

The airline maintains that the allegations do not reflect the sentiments of the wider pilot workforce, asserting that job satisfaction among pilots remains the highest across all employee groups, as evidenced by their internal surveys.

Despite these claims, the airline is still under scrutiny, having been fined Rs 30 lakh by the DGCA in October for lapses in crew training. Akasa Air currently operates with a fleet of 26 planes, serving 27 destinations domestically and internationally.

