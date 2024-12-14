Akasa Air Responds to Pilot Concerns Amid Resignation Wave
A group of Akasa Air pilots has accused the airline of training and safety issues, prompting calls for a government investigation. Akasa Air denies the claims, citing high job satisfaction among pilots. This controversy comes after regulatory scrutiny and fines for training lapses.
- Country:
- India
Amid a wave of resignations, Akasa Air faces fresh allegations from a faction of its pilots concerning training and safety standards. This group has petitioned the civil aviation ministry for intervention, while the airline staunchly denies these accusations.
The airline maintains that the allegations do not reflect the sentiments of the wider pilot workforce, asserting that job satisfaction among pilots remains the highest across all employee groups, as evidenced by their internal surveys.
Despite these claims, the airline is still under scrutiny, having been fined Rs 30 lakh by the DGCA in October for lapses in crew training. Akasa Air currently operates with a fleet of 26 planes, serving 27 destinations domestically and internationally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Safety Standards Introduced for NZ Ports with Approved Code of Practice
Bomb Threat Hoax Shakes Delhi School: Swift Action Ensures Safety
IAEA Team Completes Review of Borssele NPP’s Long-Term Operational Safety
We once again call upon Bangladesh to take all steps for protection of minorities: Ministry of External Affairs.
Tragic Cave-in at Lothal Archaeological Site: Probing Safety Protocols