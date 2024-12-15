Left Menu

NBCC Eyes ₹1 Lakh Crore Order Book Expansion Amid Robust Growth

State-owned NBCC Ltd aims to increase its consolidated order book to ₹1 lakh crore by March next year, up from the current ₹84,400 crore. The company has secured work orders worth over ₹28,000 crore this fiscal year and is focusing on PMC, EPC, and real estate projects across India.

In a bid to significantly boost its order book, NBCC Ltd, a state-owned enterprise, is targeting a substantial increase to ₹1 lakh crore by March of the coming year. This ambitious goal builds on its current standing of ₹84,400 crore, according to recent disclosures by the company.

NBCC (India) Ltd operates across various sectors, including Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC), as well as real estate. Its order book is currently diversified, with a significant push in redevelopment projects and governmental assignments in the national capital.

The company's latest key appointments include serving as a project management consultant for Supertech Ltd's stalled projects, valued at nearly ₹9,500 crore. This move is set to deliver relief to numerous homebuyers, marking a notable step in its strategic expansion efforts and execution timelines.

