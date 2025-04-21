TREVOC Group's Bold Investment in Tier-2 Cities' Real Estate

Real estate innovator TREVOC Group has announced a substantial Rs 200 crore investment aimed at boosting residential projects in the Tier-2 cities of Haryana such as Sohna, Sonipat, Panipat, Kundli, and Karnal.

The Gurugram-based company is also actively considering joint ventures and joint development initiatives as part of its strategic growth plan.

"We have timed this expansion with precision, entering Tier-2 cities as infrastructure, demand, and aspiration rise," stated Gurpal Singh Chawla, Managing Director of TREVOC Group. The investment, drawn from personal capital and a trusted investor network, will fund project deposits, development works, regulatory approvals, and brand activation efforts.

