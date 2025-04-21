TREVOC Group's Bold Investment in Tier-2 Cities' Real Estate
TREVOC Group announced a Rs 200 crore investment to develop residential projects in Haryana's Tier-2 cities, including Sohna, Sonipat, Panipat, Kundli, and Karnal. The Gurugram-based firm is considering joint ventures and projects, timing their expansion with local infrastructure and demand growth.
- Country:
- India
Real estate innovator TREVOC Group has announced a substantial Rs 200 crore investment aimed at boosting residential projects in the Tier-2 cities of Haryana such as Sohna, Sonipat, Panipat, Kundli, and Karnal.
The Gurugram-based company is also actively considering joint ventures and joint development initiatives as part of its strategic growth plan.
"We have timed this expansion with precision, entering Tier-2 cities as infrastructure, demand, and aspiration rise," stated Gurpal Singh Chawla, Managing Director of TREVOC Group. The investment, drawn from personal capital and a trusted investor network, will fund project deposits, development works, regulatory approvals, and brand activation efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haryana's Bold Move: Agniveers Get 20% Police Recruitment Reservation
Congress Protests Against Haryana Power Rate Hike
Haryana's Social Rhythm: Anil Vij Harmonizes Tradition with Modernity
Bridging Educational Gaps: Haryana's New Model Schools Initiative
Haryana Govt Approves Contracts Worth Rs 2,330 Crore for Infrastructure Boost