Clash Over the Skies: Helicopter Flights in Sagarmatha National Park Under Scrutiny

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) challenges a notice by Sagarmatha National Park authorities restricting commercial helicopter flights over the park. CAAN argues that only it has authority over flight operations. Tourism officials warn that flight cancellations could harm tourism credibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 15-12-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 17:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has firmly opposed a recent notice from Sagarmatha National Park authorities that seeks to ban helicopters from flying over the park for commercial purposes.

CAAN stated that the national park authorities lack the jurisdiction to restrict helicopter traffic in the park, emphasizing that controlling air traffic falls under CAAN's domain. Consequently, helicopter companies have been informed to continue their operations as normal. The scenic flights in Sagarmatha region, popular with tourists, see nearly 30,000 visitors annually who also trek there.

In response, the Airlines Operators Association of Nepal (AOAN) assured that its members operate within CAAN regulations. Nepal Tourism Board executives voiced concerns about the negative impact flight cancellations would have on tourism, stressing the need for thorough stakeholder discussions before implementing such changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

