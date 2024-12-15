Left Menu

Jalvahak Scheme: India's Push Towards Sustainable Waterway Transportation

The Union government has launched the 'Jalvahak' scheme to promote cargo transport via inland waterways, enhancing sustainability and reducing logistics costs. The scheme offers a 35% reimbursement to cargo owners for transporting goods over 300 km. It's expected to shift 800 million tonne-kilometers by 2027 with an investment of Rs 95.4 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-12-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 18:26 IST
In a significant move to promote sustainable transportation, the Union government unveiled the 'Jalvahak' scheme on Sunday to encourage cargo transport via India's inland waterways. By focusing on National Waterways 1, 2, and 16, the scheme aims to enhance cost-effective, eco-friendly logistics solutions.

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, flagged off three cargo ships, inaugurating fixed scheduled freight services. The initiative offers cargo owners 35% reimbursement on costs for journeys surpassing 300 km, thereby potentially optimizing the supply chain for major shipping entities.

With a target to achieve 800 million tonne-kilometers modal shift and sparking an investment of Rs 95.4 crore by 2027, the scheme stands as a testament to India's commitment to modernize its logistics and reduce transport emissions effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

