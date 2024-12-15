Lula's Health Update: President's Return to Sao Paulo
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been released from the hospital and will return to his residence in Sao Paulo. His medical team confirmed a good recovery but advised against long-haul flights. Lula will undergo a CT scan on Thursday before heading back to Brasilia.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 20:13 IST
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been released from the hospital and plans to relocate to his Sao Paulo home by Sunday, as confirmed by his medical team during a press briefing.
According to his doctors, Lula has recuperated efficiently and can resume normal work activities. However, he has been advised to refrain from undertaking long-haul flights.
The President is also scheduled for a CT scan on Thursday before his return to Brasilia, the country's capital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's Manufacturing Surge: A Sign of Economic Recovery
Global Health Updates: A Week of Strides and Challenges
Transforming Rural Healthcare: Lord's Mark Microbiotech Leads the Charge
Global Health Updates: New Policies, Virus Surveillance, and Legal Debates
Healthcare Clash: Hospitals Halt Services for Bangladeshi Patients