Lula's Health Update: President's Return to Sao Paulo

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been released from the hospital and plans to relocate to his Sao Paulo home by Sunday, as confirmed by his medical team during a press briefing.

According to his doctors, Lula has recuperated efficiently and can resume normal work activities. However, he has been advised to refrain from undertaking long-haul flights.

The President is also scheduled for a CT scan on Thursday before his return to Brasilia, the country's capital.

