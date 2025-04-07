Left Menu

Health Headlines: Texas Probes Kellogg, Hong Kong IPO, Measles Tragedy

Current health news highlights include Texas investigating Kellogg for misleading health claims, a $200 million IPO by Duality Biotherapeutics in Hong Kong, and a Texas measles outbreak claiming a second child's life.

In a significant development, Texas has launched a probe into WK Kellogg over alleged misleading health claims. The focus is on breakfast cereals like Froot Loops and Frosted Flakes, which reportedly contain artificial food colorings associated with health issues.

Diving into the market, China's Duality Biotherapeutics is testing investor sentiment with a substantial $200 million IPO in Hong Kong. The company offers over 15 million shares, seeking to navigate the current volatile stock market.

Tragedy struck Texas as a second child succumbed to a measles outbreak, which has spread rapidly, claiming 500 cases across 22 states. This comes as public health officials urge for increased vaccination efforts.

