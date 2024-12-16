Left Menu

Lingerie Boom in China's Victoria's Secret Town Faces Tariff Threats

WeMet Industrial Park in Guanyun county, known as 'Victoria's Secret Town,' is facing economic challenges due to potential changes in U.S. tariff policies. The park, supported by Chinese investments, thrives on the export of lingerie but may face setbacks with U.S. and EU policy changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 06:02 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 06:02 IST
Lingerie Boom in China's Victoria's Secret Town Faces Tariff Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In WeMet Industrial Park, dubbed 'Victoria's Secret Town,' factory owner Lei Congrui is worried as U.S. tariff policies threaten his thriving lingerie business.

Supported by Chinese state investments, the park has become a hub for 'erotic clothing' production. However, upcoming changes to the U.S. 'de minimis' tariff rule, which currently benefits small-scale shipments, could jeopardize this boom.

The looming policy shifts pose economic challenges for Guanyun county, where many rely on this industry for livelihoods. Meanwhile, local authorities continue to back the sector despite concerns over possible overinvestment and economic downturns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024