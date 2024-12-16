Lingerie Boom in China's Victoria's Secret Town Faces Tariff Threats

In WeMet Industrial Park, dubbed 'Victoria's Secret Town,' factory owner Lei Congrui is worried as U.S. tariff policies threaten his thriving lingerie business.

Supported by Chinese state investments, the park has become a hub for 'erotic clothing' production. However, upcoming changes to the U.S. 'de minimis' tariff rule, which currently benefits small-scale shipments, could jeopardize this boom.

The looming policy shifts pose economic challenges for Guanyun county, where many rely on this industry for livelihoods. Meanwhile, local authorities continue to back the sector despite concerns over possible overinvestment and economic downturns.

