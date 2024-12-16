Tragic Collision: Six Dead in Chhattisgarh Road Accident

A tragic road accident claimed six lives and left seven other individuals injured in Chhattisgarh's Balod district, local police reported on Monday.

The calamity occurred late Sunday under the jurisdiction of the Daundi police station, as residents of Gunderdehi were returning from a family gathering.

The SUV, carrying 13 people, collided head-on with a truck, killing six instantly. The police have identified the deceased, including a minor. An official inquiry has been launched to investigate the accident further.

(With inputs from agencies.)