Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Six Dead in Chhattisgarh Road Accident

A deadly accident in Balod, Chhattisgarh, resulted in six fatalities and seven injuries when an SUV collided with a truck. The victims were returning from a family event. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balod | Updated: 16-12-2024 09:25 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 09:25 IST
Tragic Collision: Six Dead in Chhattisgarh Road Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident claimed six lives and left seven other individuals injured in Chhattisgarh's Balod district, local police reported on Monday.

The calamity occurred late Sunday under the jurisdiction of the Daundi police station, as residents of Gunderdehi were returning from a family gathering.

The SUV, carrying 13 people, collided head-on with a truck, killing six instantly. The police have identified the deceased, including a minor. An official inquiry has been launched to investigate the accident further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024