Harmony Through Devotion: Hanuman Jayanti Procession Revives City Spirit

A peaceful Hanuman Jayanti procession took place in a city marred by past communal violence. Beginning at the Shri Bala Ji Temple in Hallu Sarai, the event featured tight security and several devotional activities. The city has been tense since a violent incident linked to a controversial mosque survey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 12-04-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 16:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The city witnessed a harmonious Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, a year after being scarred by communal violence. Originating from the Shri Bala Ji Temple in Hallu Sarai, the procession moved through various localities with chants of 'Jai Bajrangbali' echoing in the air.

Security was robust, with law enforcement and Provincial Armed Constabulary ensuring safety along the procession route. The day commenced with Lord Hanuman being adorned, followed by religious rituals including aarti, a havan, and devotional music. A night vigil is planned, with a communal feast on the agenda for the following day.

Last November, communal tensions erupted when a mosque survey in Kot Garvi, prompted by claims of its location on a demolished Hindu temple site, led to violence, causing several casualties. The city has been under a cloud of communal strain since.

(With inputs from agencies.)

