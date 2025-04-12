Harmony Through Devotion: Hanuman Jayanti Procession Revives City Spirit

The city witnessed a harmonious Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, a year after being scarred by communal violence. Originating from the Shri Bala Ji Temple in Hallu Sarai, the procession moved through various localities with chants of 'Jai Bajrangbali' echoing in the air.

Security was robust, with law enforcement and Provincial Armed Constabulary ensuring safety along the procession route. The day commenced with Lord Hanuman being adorned, followed by religious rituals including aarti, a havan, and devotional music. A night vigil is planned, with a communal feast on the agenda for the following day.

Last November, communal tensions erupted when a mosque survey in Kot Garvi, prompted by claims of its location on a demolished Hindu temple site, led to violence, causing several casualties. The city has been under a cloud of communal strain since.

(With inputs from agencies.)