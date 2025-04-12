Left Menu

Bridge Collapse Disrupts Himachal Traffic: Restoration Efforts Underway

A bridge collapse on National Highway 305 in Himachal Pradesh has disrupted vehicular traffic. The bridge, connecting Mandi to Kullu district, collapsed early Saturday. A truck fell into the river, injuring the driver. Efforts are underway to restore traffic flow, including the construction of a bailey bridge.

Shimla | Updated: 12-04-2025 16:20 IST
  • India

Vehicular traffic along National Highway 305 in Himachal Pradesh halted abruptly after a pivotal bridge connecting Mandi to Kullu district collapsed in the early hours of Saturday, according to officials.

The structure, built around 1980, succumbed to collapse in Kullu's Banjar district, sending a truck careening into the river below and leaving the driver with minor injuries.

Emergency responders quickly arrived on the scene, taking the injured driver to a nearby hospital. Restoration efforts are in full swing, with a temporary pathway now accessible, as preparations to install a bailey bridge continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

