Bridge Collapse Disrupts Himachal Traffic: Restoration Efforts Underway

Vehicular traffic along National Highway 305 in Himachal Pradesh halted abruptly after a pivotal bridge connecting Mandi to Kullu district collapsed in the early hours of Saturday, according to officials.

The structure, built around 1980, succumbed to collapse in Kullu's Banjar district, sending a truck careening into the river below and leaving the driver with minor injuries.

Emergency responders quickly arrived on the scene, taking the injured driver to a nearby hospital. Restoration efforts are in full swing, with a temporary pathway now accessible, as preparations to install a bailey bridge continue.

