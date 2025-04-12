Bridge Collapse Disrupts Himachal Traffic: Restoration Efforts Underway
A bridge collapse on National Highway 305 in Himachal Pradesh has disrupted vehicular traffic. The bridge, connecting Mandi to Kullu district, collapsed early Saturday. A truck fell into the river, injuring the driver. Efforts are underway to restore traffic flow, including the construction of a bailey bridge.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 12-04-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 16:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Vehicular traffic along National Highway 305 in Himachal Pradesh halted abruptly after a pivotal bridge connecting Mandi to Kullu district collapsed in the early hours of Saturday, according to officials.
The structure, built around 1980, succumbed to collapse in Kullu's Banjar district, sending a truck careening into the river below and leaving the driver with minor injuries.
Emergency responders quickly arrived on the scene, taking the injured driver to a nearby hospital. Restoration efforts are in full swing, with a temporary pathway now accessible, as preparations to install a bailey bridge continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
RCB Ends 17-Year Chepauk Drought with Commanding Win
PM Modi Honors RSS Legacy in Historic Smruti Mandir Visit
PM Modi visits Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur, pays tributes to RSS founder K B Hedgewar, and second RSS chief M S Golwalkar.
Modi's Historic Visit to Smruti Mandir Marks RSS Centenary Celebrations
Gujarat Titans Secure Commanding Win Against Mumbai Indians with Stellar Performance