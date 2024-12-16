Chinese Stocks Struggle Amid Weak Consumer Spending

On Monday, Chinese stocks extended their decline as data revealed unexpected weakness in consumer spending, raising hopes for central bank cuts amid a looming policy vacuum.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell by 0.54% at close, continuing last week's 1% retreat, while the Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.16% to 3,386.33. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index declined by 0.88% to 19,759.49.

November's retail sales showed a mere 3% growth, much lower than October's 4.8% increase and below economists' expectations of 4.6%. Industrial output grew 5.4% year-on-year, consistent with October's figures. Analysts suggest that the economic slowdown will likely prolong into 2025 amidst deflationary pressures.

