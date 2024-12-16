Left Menu

India's FDI Triumph: Unprecedented Inflows Hit USD 709.8 Billion

India's strategic reforms and investor-friendly policies have propelled Foreign Direct Investment inflows to USD 709.8 billion from 2014 to 2024. Key sectors like defense, telecom, and insurance have seen significant liberalization, ensuring India remains an attractive destination for global investors seeking opportunities in a dynamic economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 16:12 IST
India's FDI Triumph: Unprecedented Inflows Hit USD 709.8 Billion
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable achievement, India has garnered Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows amounting to USD 709.8 billion between April 2014 and September 2024. Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, credited this surge to the Government's investor-friendly policies, solidifying India's status as a premier choice for global investors.

The FDI framework, characterized by its openness, allows 100 percent FDI under the automatic route in most sectors, with over 90 percent of inflows utilizing this avenue. Reforms such as enhancing FDI limits, dismantling regulatory constraints, and upgrading infrastructure have significantly improved the business environment in India.

Since 2014, India has witnessed pivotal reforms across sectors. In defense, the FDI cap rose to 49 percent, while railways and insurance saw considerable easing. The telecom sector experienced major liberalization in 2021, inviting complete FDI under the automatic route, while strategic reforms in other sectors such as digital media and space continue to attract global investments.

With data on FDI equity inflows maintained down to state and district levels since October 2019, India systematically evaluates the impact of foreign investments. This structured approach, paired with ongoing reforms, cements India's position as a global investment hub.

Recent initiatives in defense manufacturing and financial services illustrate India's commitment to honing domestic capabilities and fostering robust economic growth. By emphasizing sustainability and innovation, India seeks to sustain its strong FDI trajectory and align with evolving global trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024