India's FDI Triumph: Unprecedented Inflows Hit USD 709.8 Billion

In a remarkable achievement, India has garnered Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows amounting to USD 709.8 billion between April 2014 and September 2024. Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, credited this surge to the Government's investor-friendly policies, solidifying India's status as a premier choice for global investors.

The FDI framework, characterized by its openness, allows 100 percent FDI under the automatic route in most sectors, with over 90 percent of inflows utilizing this avenue. Reforms such as enhancing FDI limits, dismantling regulatory constraints, and upgrading infrastructure have significantly improved the business environment in India.

Since 2014, India has witnessed pivotal reforms across sectors. In defense, the FDI cap rose to 49 percent, while railways and insurance saw considerable easing. The telecom sector experienced major liberalization in 2021, inviting complete FDI under the automatic route, while strategic reforms in other sectors such as digital media and space continue to attract global investments.

With data on FDI equity inflows maintained down to state and district levels since October 2019, India systematically evaluates the impact of foreign investments. This structured approach, paired with ongoing reforms, cements India's position as a global investment hub.

Recent initiatives in defense manufacturing and financial services illustrate India's commitment to honing domestic capabilities and fostering robust economic growth. By emphasizing sustainability and innovation, India seeks to sustain its strong FDI trajectory and align with evolving global trends.

