TECNO Joins Hands with Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2025: Celebrating Indian Cinema's Global Legacy

Mumbai, Maharashtra – The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025, one of the most revered events in Indian cinema, is poised to captivate global audiences once again. The festival's organizers have named TECNO as the official 'Co-Powered By Partner', reinforcing a significant collaboration between innovation and cinematic artistry.

Slated for February 20th, 2025, in Mumbai, the awards ceremony will gather notable figures from the film world, government sectors, industry leaders, and media personnel. The event will celebrate the finest cinematic contributions of 2024 with grandeur. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Tecno Mobile India, expressed the synergy between the company and the festival, emphasizing their shared passion for art. He noted, "TECNO and the festival both value art's transformative power, blending technology with India's cultural richness to empower creators and consumers alike."

The collaboration highlights a mutual reverence for Indian craftsmanship, both in film and technology. Abhishek Mishra, CEO of DPIFF, remarked on the partnership's significance, affirming their joint commitment to India's cultural heritage. The introduction of TECNO's latest smartphone innovations, like the Phantom V Fold 2, further illustrates the company's dedication to merging style with cutting-edge technology at an affordable price point.

(With inputs from agencies.)