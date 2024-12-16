Tragic Collision: Two Riders Lost in Gautam Buddha Nagar

In a tragic incident reported on December 14, two young individuals lost their lives in a collision on the roads of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. The accident took place near Gopalgarh in the Jewar area.

The victims, identified as Harsh and Sachin, were traveling from Jewar to Tappal when their motorcycle was struck by a truck. Both were immediately rushed to Kailash Hospital in Jewar, where doctors pronounced them dead.

Authorities, led by Station House Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh, have commenced a thorough investigation. A formal case has been filed, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations to ascertain further details surrounding the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)