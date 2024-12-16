Left Menu

IndiGo Expands US Reach with Turkish Airlines Codeshare

IndiGo will extend its network to four more US cities, including Houston and Atlanta, via a codeshare with Turkish Airlines. This partnership will link nine US destinations and expands IndiGo's global reach through seamless travel options. Upcoming codeshare flights to Miami and Los Angeles start December 18.

Updated: 16-12-2024 17:57 IST
IndiGo is set to extend its reach with new connections to four additional US cities, thanks to a codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines. This expansion, announced in a recent release, includes connections to Houston, Atlanta, Miami, and Los Angeles from December 18 through Istanbul.

The codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines, which facilitates seamless travel across partner carriers, will now link nine destinations in the United States. IndiGo passengers can also connect to New York, Washington, Boston, Chicago, and San Francisco through this partnership.

In addition to this collaboration, IndiGo maintains a codeshare with American Airlines, connecting to New York and Seattle. IndiGo, which operates a substantial fleet of over 380 aircraft, covers more than 85 domestic and 30 international destinations with around 2,100 daily flights. This latest expansion will see its Turkish Airlines codeshare reaching a total of 43 destinations globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

