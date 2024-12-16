Left Menu

Economic Shifts: Inflation Drops, Trade Deficit Surges, and Gold Prices Plunge

India's economy is witnessing significant shifts as inflation falls to a three-month low, sparking speculation of an RBI rate cut. Meanwhile, exports shrink, widening the trade deficit, partly due to a spike in gold imports. Simultaneously, stock markets and the rupee show declines amid global uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:51 IST
Economic Shifts: Inflation Drops, Trade Deficit Surges, and Gold Prices Plunge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's wholesale price inflation has dropped to a three-month low of 1.89% in November, largely driven by reduced food prices. This decline has prompted speculation about the Reserve Bank of India's potential 0.25% interest rate cut in its February policy review.

Simultaneously, the country's exports experienced a 4.85% contraction, amounting to USD 32.11 billion, following robust double-digit growth in October. This contraction has led to India's trade deficit expanding to an unprecedented USD 37.84 billion, influenced significantly by a surge in gold imports, with November figures hitting a record USD 14.86 billion.

Additionally, the Indian rupee fell by 11 paise to a historic low of 84.91 against the US dollar amid weak domestic equities trends. The challenging global climate also weighed on stock markets, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closing down on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024