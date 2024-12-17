Left Menu

India and Sri Lanka Pledge to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Union Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized India's commitment to strengthening ties with Sri Lanka through enhanced economic and cultural collaboration at the India-Sri Lanka Business Forum. Key discussions included trade, investment, and joint efforts in counter-terrorism and organized crime, signaling a robust future partnership.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake (Photo- X@PiyushGoyal). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, emphasized India's commitment to enhancing its bilateral relations with Sri Lanka during the India-Sri Lanka Business Forum in New Delhi. Addressing the forum, Goyal underscored the value of strengthening economic and cultural collaborations between the two nations.

Goyal highlighted the historical ties and economic partnership between India and Sri Lanka, expressing optimism for shared prosperity through increased cooperation. He stressed the need for mutual understanding and trust to drive growth in trade and cultural exchanges, emphasizing the forum's role in exploring collaboration opportunities.

The forum, attended by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, saw discussions on trade, investment, connectivity, and joint efforts against terrorism and organized crime. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also engaged in talks with Dissanayake, focusing on sectors such as housing, agriculture, and energy, further solidifying the partnership.

