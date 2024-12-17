Currency Jitters: Global Markets Brace for Fed's Rate Cut Decision

The global financial markets are poised for a significant shift as the Federal Reserve gears up to announce its interest rate decision. Currently, the dollar is showing resilience, hovering near its recent peaks due to bolstered U.S. economic indicators.

Meanwhile, the beleaguered euro is inching towards a 5% decline against the dollar this calendar year. Other currencies like the yen and pound are grappling with market strategies favoring adjustments at upcoming central bank meetings.

Global traders are closely watching major economies and their policy directions, with additional focus on China's raised budget deficit targets which hint at government intervention to stimulate growth.

