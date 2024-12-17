Left Menu

Currency Jitters: Global Markets Brace for Fed's Rate Cut Decision

Global markets are in anticipation as the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision approaches. The dollar remains robust, influenced by strong U.S. economic indicators. Meanwhile, other major currencies face pressure due to policy expectations from their central banks and fluctuating economic conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 10:49 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 10:49 IST
The global financial markets are poised for a significant shift as the Federal Reserve gears up to announce its interest rate decision. Currently, the dollar is showing resilience, hovering near its recent peaks due to bolstered U.S. economic indicators.

Meanwhile, the beleaguered euro is inching towards a 5% decline against the dollar this calendar year. Other currencies like the yen and pound are grappling with market strategies favoring adjustments at upcoming central bank meetings.

Global traders are closely watching major economies and their policy directions, with additional focus on China's raised budget deficit targets which hint at government intervention to stimulate growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

