Left Menu

Magicpin's MagicNow Revolutionizes Quick Food Commerce

Magicpin has launched magicNow, its new quick commerce service, offering fast food delivery within a 1.5 to 2 km radius. Initially operating in major Indian cities, magicNow will not use dark stores, focusing on freshness and integrity by leveraging logistics aggregator Velocity. A successful pilot logged 75,000 deliveries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:24 IST
Magicpin's MagicNow Revolutionizes Quick Food Commerce
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Magicpin, a hyper-local e-commerce company, has entered the fast-food delivery domain with the launch of its magicNow brand. This new service aims to collaborate with over 2,000 food brands and 1,000 merchants, offering quick delivery within a specific radius.

Unlike other competitors, magicpin emphasizes freshness and quality by delivering directly from restaurants instead of using dark stores. The service initially rolls out in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, and Pune.

MagicNow utilizes magicpin's logistics aggregator vertical, Velocity, coordinating with partners like Shadowfax, Dunzo, and Rapido. A four-week pilot resulted in 75,000 successful food deliveries in select localities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024