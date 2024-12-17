Magicpin's MagicNow Revolutionizes Quick Food Commerce
Magicpin has launched magicNow, its new quick commerce service, offering fast food delivery within a 1.5 to 2 km radius. Initially operating in major Indian cities, magicNow will not use dark stores, focusing on freshness and integrity by leveraging logistics aggregator Velocity. A successful pilot logged 75,000 deliveries.
Magicpin, a hyper-local e-commerce company, has entered the fast-food delivery domain with the launch of its magicNow brand. This new service aims to collaborate with over 2,000 food brands and 1,000 merchants, offering quick delivery within a specific radius.
Unlike other competitors, magicpin emphasizes freshness and quality by delivering directly from restaurants instead of using dark stores. The service initially rolls out in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, and Pune.
MagicNow utilizes magicpin's logistics aggregator vertical, Velocity, coordinating with partners like Shadowfax, Dunzo, and Rapido. A four-week pilot resulted in 75,000 successful food deliveries in select localities.
