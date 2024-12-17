India's Ambitious Push for Pharma and Healthcare Resilience

India's government is charting a robust path to strengthen its pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. According to a recent report by Centrum, the nation's policy initiatives, including production-linked incentive schemes, are expected to fortify domestic manufacturing capabilities and provide resilience against global disruptions.

The country's initiatives, such as bulk drug parks and the Promotion of Research & Innovation in Pharma-MedTech Sector (PRIP) scheme, aim to boost critical drug production and enhance research capabilities. With significant financial backing, these schemes intend to reduce manufacturing costs, improve competitiveness, and ensure a steady supply of essential pharmaceutical components.

The introduction of AYUSH promotes alternative therapies, positioning it as a rapidly growing sector. With manufacturing growth from USD 3 billion in 2014 to USD 23.3 billion in 2022, the government's focus on increasing healthcare spending is expected to propel sector growth further.

