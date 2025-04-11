PM Modi Catalyzes Healthcare Reform in Varanasi with Ayushman Vay Vandana Initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, distributed Ayushman Vay Vandana Cards to senior citizens in Varanasi, lauding the visible satisfaction and relief these cards bring. He noted the drastic improvements in medical access across Purvanchal compared to a decade ago, highlighting Kashi's emergence as a new healthcare hub.

Modi stressed that the presence of advanced hospitals, previously confined to metropolitans like Delhi and Mumbai, now extends to local areas, embodying development's core aim of enhancing accessibility. He emphasized the decade-long progress in healthcare, which included not only an increase in medical facilities but also improved patient dignity, with the Ayushman Bharat scheme providing substantial support to economically disadvantaged populations.

The Prime Minister observed that the scheme benefited countless individuals in Varanasi and across Uttar Pradesh, saving families significant expenses by covering healthcare costs. He reiterated his commitment to free healthcare for senior citizens, which birthed the Ayushman Vay Vandana scheme, granting free treatment for those above 70 regardless of income, notably in Varanasi where it has seen widespread adoption.

Stressing that this initiative represents more than statistics, Modi pledged that families no longer need to liquidate assets or incur debts for medical care, as the government assumes financial responsibility through the Ayushman card.

Additionally, Modi highlighted Varanasi's infrastructural changes, drawing positive feedback from visitors. He also laid the foundation for various projects and awarded GI certificates to local products and distributed bonuses to dairy suppliers, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)