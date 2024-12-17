Left Menu

BluSmart's 'Assure' Initiative Drives EV Financing Success

BluSmart's 'Assure' initiative secures Rs 100 crore in EV financing, allowing partners to lease electric cars. The program, launched last year, has expanded rapidly with over 25 large partners. Backed by green finance institutions, it diversifies BluSmart's fleet and attracts sustainable investment opportunities in India.

BluSmart, a pioneer in electric ride-hailing and charging infrastructure, announced on Tuesday that it has secured Rs 100 crore in EV financing under its asset leasing initiative.

The initiative, titled 'Assure by BluSmart,' allows partners to purchase and lease electric cars back to BluSmart. Over its first year, Assure has seen significant growth, multiplying its financing scale tenfold with the engagement of more than 25 substantial partners.

Supported by leading green financing institutions and logistics operators, the program has broadened BluSmart's fleet to include premium options. Anmol Jaggi, Co-founder of BluSmart, emphasized the strong demand for sustainable investment opportunities in India.

