Stellantis India Announces 2% Price Hike for Jeep and Citroen Models

Automaker Stellantis India has announced a price increase of up to 2% for its Jeep and Citroen models, effective from January.

The company cites rising input costs and unfavorable exchange rates as the primary reasons for the adjustment, aiming to ensure sustainable operations in line with industry standards.

Despite the price hike, Stellantis India MD and CEO Shailesh Hazela emphasized the company's dedication to delivering value, high-quality products, and an exceptional driving experience to customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)