Stellantis India Announces 2% Price Hike for Jeep and Citroen Models

Stellantis India plans to increase the prices of Jeep and Citroen models by up to 2% starting January. The hike is due to rising input costs and exchange rates. Despite this, the company remains committed to delivering high value, quality, and excellent driving experiences to its customers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Automaker Stellantis India has announced a price increase of up to 2% for its Jeep and Citroen models, effective from January.

The company cites rising input costs and unfavorable exchange rates as the primary reasons for the adjustment, aiming to ensure sustainable operations in line with industry standards.

Despite the price hike, Stellantis India MD and CEO Shailesh Hazela emphasized the company's dedication to delivering value, high-quality products, and an exceptional driving experience to customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

