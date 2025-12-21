Challenges in Electrifying India's Freight Corridors Unveiled

A parliamentary committee has raised alarms about potential setbacks in India's vision for fully electrified freight corridors. The exclusive high-capacity tracks are hindered by operational bottlenecks, particularly crew shortages, that need prompt resolution for improved freight movement efficiency.

As revealed in a ministry submission, significant gaps exist in staffing, with only 1,07,928 of the sanctioned 1,42,814 loco pilots in place. Similarly, goods train managers suffer shortages, with only 12,345 filled of 22,082 sanctioned posts. This has the committee urging for prompt action to resolve crew inadequacies to minimize delays and improve throughput.

The committee also recommended strategic initiatives, including private sector involvement in wagon procurement and annual assessments of freight rates to enhance competitiveness. It acknowledged improvements in train speeds on dedicated corridors, hitting 37 km/h, though it advocated for further enhancements. The committee's suggestions aim to bolster rail freight's viability and foster a transport shift from road to rail.