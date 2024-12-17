Empowering Women: JBG Invincible Women's Run Ignites Health and Unity in Mumbai

The JBG Invincible Women's Run powered by La Shield, in collaboration with Pinkathon, wrapped up its second edition on December 15, 2024, in Mumbai. Attracting over 4,800 participants, the event celebrated women's health and fitness, showcasing extraordinary determination from ultra-runners and relay teams.

Key figures like Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar graced the event, emphasizing the importance of platforms that empower women. Milind Soman remarked on the significance of such initiatives in fostering opportunities for women to prioritize their health and inspire each other.

The event not only celebrated fitness but also addressed women's health issues like breast cancer, creating a ripple effect of positivity. Sponsored by Jai Balaji Group, it stands as a testament to the potential achieved when women unite for a common cause.

Highlighting standout performances, Corina van Dam completed the Limitless 100K in just over 13 hours, while Shibani Gharat finished the Fabulous 50K in under six hours. In the relay category, The Swift Battalion from the Indian Navy led the 100K challenge.

The event, featuring over 4,800 participants in categories from beginners to seasoned athletes, underscored the dynamic spirit of women embracing fitness. Supported by partners like La Shield and Bank of Baroda, it paves the way for a more inclusive and healthier future.

(With inputs from agencies.)