Left Menu

Empowering Women: JBG Invincible Women's Run Ignites Health and Unity in Mumbai

The JBG Invincible Women's Run, in collaboration with Pinkathon, gathered over 4,800 women in Mumbai to celebrate health, fitness, and community. The event highlighted women's empowerment, inspired by notable figures, while promoting a healthier and inclusive future. Standout performances and enthusiastic participation marked its successful second edition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:05 IST
Empowering Women: JBG Invincible Women's Run Ignites Health and Unity in Mumbai
Over 4,800 women unite for the JBG Invincible Women's Run with Pinkathon, celebrating health, empowerment, and fitness with Pinkathon's support. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The JBG Invincible Women's Run powered by La Shield, in collaboration with Pinkathon, wrapped up its second edition on December 15, 2024, in Mumbai. Attracting over 4,800 participants, the event celebrated women's health and fitness, showcasing extraordinary determination from ultra-runners and relay teams.

Key figures like Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar graced the event, emphasizing the importance of platforms that empower women. Milind Soman remarked on the significance of such initiatives in fostering opportunities for women to prioritize their health and inspire each other.

The event not only celebrated fitness but also addressed women's health issues like breast cancer, creating a ripple effect of positivity. Sponsored by Jai Balaji Group, it stands as a testament to the potential achieved when women unite for a common cause.

Highlighting standout performances, Corina van Dam completed the Limitless 100K in just over 13 hours, while Shibani Gharat finished the Fabulous 50K in under six hours. In the relay category, The Swift Battalion from the Indian Navy led the 100K challenge.

The event, featuring over 4,800 participants in categories from beginners to seasoned athletes, underscored the dynamic spirit of women embracing fitness. Supported by partners like La Shield and Bank of Baroda, it paves the way for a more inclusive and healthier future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024