Drunken Disturbance: School Trip in Peril

In a startling incident on Tuesday, a bus driver and conductor, found under the influence of alcohol, were halted by police while transporting 50 children for a school trip in the western suburbs of Andheri.

The discovery was made during a routine surprise check by traffic police. Officers noticed the bus being driven recklessly en route to Gorai, prompting them to conduct a thorough investigation.

Upon questioning, both the driver and conductor were found to be intoxicated, endangering the lives of the students and teachers aboard. The individuals were immediately taken into custody by Andheri police for further action.

