Left Menu

Drunken Disturbance: School Trip in Peril

A bus driver and conductor were discovered intoxicated while transporting 50 children for a school trip in Andheri's western suburbs. Traffic police conducting a surprise check intercepted the dangerously driven bus. The intoxicated individuals were handed over for further action by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:06 IST
Drunken Disturbance: School Trip in Peril
school bus incident Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident on Tuesday, a bus driver and conductor, found under the influence of alcohol, were halted by police while transporting 50 children for a school trip in the western suburbs of Andheri.

The discovery was made during a routine surprise check by traffic police. Officers noticed the bus being driven recklessly en route to Gorai, prompting them to conduct a thorough investigation.

Upon questioning, both the driver and conductor were found to be intoxicated, endangering the lives of the students and teachers aboard. The individuals were immediately taken into custody by Andheri police for further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024