Drunken Disturbance: School Trip in Peril
A bus driver and conductor were discovered intoxicated while transporting 50 children for a school trip in Andheri's western suburbs. Traffic police conducting a surprise check intercepted the dangerously driven bus. The intoxicated individuals were handed over for further action by the police.
In a startling incident on Tuesday, a bus driver and conductor, found under the influence of alcohol, were halted by police while transporting 50 children for a school trip in the western suburbs of Andheri.
The discovery was made during a routine surprise check by traffic police. Officers noticed the bus being driven recklessly en route to Gorai, prompting them to conduct a thorough investigation.
Upon questioning, both the driver and conductor were found to be intoxicated, endangering the lives of the students and teachers aboard. The individuals were immediately taken into custody by Andheri police for further action.
