Taiwan Criticizes 'Unreasonable' U.S. Tariffs Amid Semiconductor Exemptions

Taiwan's government has expressed dissatisfaction with the newly announced U.S. tariffs, describing them as "unreasonable" and planning to discuss the issue with Washington. The tariffs, unveiled by former President Donald Trump, impose higher duties on various trading partners, including Taiwan, which faces a 32% duty despite its significant trade surplus with the U.S.

Notably, the tariffs do not affect semiconductors, a pivotal Taiwanese export, underscoring the country's crucial role in U.S. economic and security interests. Taiwan's Cabinet emphasized the unclear tariff calculations, arguing they overlook the complementary trade dynamics influenced by a rising demand for Taiwanese tech products amid U.S. tech restrictions on China.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan reiterated Taiwan's indispensable position in the U.S. economy, highlighting the partnership's significance beyond economic prosperity into supply chain security and regional stability. The dispute arises as tensions with China mount, with the U.S. nevertheless recognizing Taiwan's vital contribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)