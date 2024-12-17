Bajaj Allianz Unveils Pioneering Eco-Friendly Motor Insurance Add-Ons

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, a prominent private insurer in India, has rolled out two groundbreaking motor insurance add-ons—Eco Assure - Repair Protection and Named Driver Cover. These are firsts in the industry, crafted to enhance customer convenience, champion sustainability, and deliver tailored, comprehensive vehicle protection.

Eco Assure-Repair Protection redefines car insurance, placing environmental sustainability at the forefront. This initiative provides policyholders with eco-friendly repair options, such as using sustainably restored parts, while eliminating compulsory deductibles. It offers features like one-year repair protection, door-to-door service, and coverage at Bajaj Allianz's workshops, advocating for greener driving habits.

The Named Driver Cover adds flexibility by offering protection to vehicles driven by designated individuals. It extends coverage even when the owner-driver uses another car lacking its own damage cover, provided a valid Third-Party policy is in place. These offerings align with Bajaj Allianz's mission to make insurance more meaningful, sustainable, and customer-focused.

(With inputs from agencies.)