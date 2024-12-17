Indoco Remedies' Goa Plant Faces USFDA Warning Letter

On Tuesday, drug manufacturer Indoco Remedies announced that its manufacturing plant in Goa has received a warning letter from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Previously, the facility had been given the designation of Official Action Indicated (OAI) by the USFDA following inspections conducted from July 16 to July 26, 2024. The company is resolute in its commitment to work with the US health regulator to rectify these regulatory issues promptly.

Indoco Remedies emphasized its dedication to adhering to CGMP quality standards and ensuring compliance across all its facilities. Meanwhile, the company continues to distribute its products from the Goa plant to the US market. Shares of Indoco Remedies finished 1 percent higher at Rs 344 on the BSE on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)