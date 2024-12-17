Left Menu

Indoco Remedies' Goa Plant Faces USFDA Warning Letter

Indoco Remedies' manufacturing plant in Goa has received a warning letter from the USFDA following an inspection earlier this year. The company is working with the regulator to resolve the issues while continuing to supply to the US market. Indoco emphasizes its commitment to compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:34 IST
Indoco Remedies' Goa Plant Faces USFDA Warning Letter
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, drug manufacturer Indoco Remedies announced that its manufacturing plant in Goa has received a warning letter from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Previously, the facility had been given the designation of Official Action Indicated (OAI) by the USFDA following inspections conducted from July 16 to July 26, 2024. The company is resolute in its commitment to work with the US health regulator to rectify these regulatory issues promptly.

Indoco Remedies emphasized its dedication to adhering to CGMP quality standards and ensuring compliance across all its facilities. Meanwhile, the company continues to distribute its products from the Goa plant to the US market. Shares of Indoco Remedies finished 1 percent higher at Rs 344 on the BSE on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024