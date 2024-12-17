Left Menu

UK-India Business Surge: HSBC Reports Boom in Bilateral Transactions

In 2024, business activity between the UK and India significantly grew, with payments received by UK clients from India increasing by 121% according to HSBC UK. The UK's payments to India rose by 32%, highlighting a robust and expanding economic relationship. Free Trade Agreement negotiations are set to resume.

Updated: 17-12-2024 17:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • United Kingdom

In an impressive economic development for 2024, business activity between the UK and India has surged, with payments from Indian clients to UK businesses rising by 121%, as per HSBC UK's latest data. This growth underscores a flourishing bilateral relationship fueled by mutual trade interests.

Specifically, over the first nine months of the year, payments made by UK clients to India increased by 32%, with Indian referrals to UK businesses up by 36%. Cora McLaren, Head of International Subsidiary Banking at HSBC UK, highlighted the vast opportunities for UK companies tapping into India's growing middle class and the country's role as a global hub for strategic business operations.

As both nations gear up for renewed Free Trade Agreement negotiations in 2025, following a commitment by Prime Ministers Keir Starmer and Narendra Modi, the economic ties are set to potentially strengthen even further, enhancing a trade relationship already valued at GBP 42 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

