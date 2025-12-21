NCP Triumphs in Loha Municipal Polls amid BJP's Failed 'Family Pack' Bid

The Bharatiya Janata Party's 'family pack' approach in the Loha municipal council elections backfired as its presidential candidate Gajanan Suryavanshi and his five relatives were defeated.

The post was claimed by Sharad Pawar of Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party, which consolidated its hold with 17 council members, while BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Congress each secured one seat.

Opposition groups criticized the BJP for engaging in 'dynastic politics' as no single party dominated the district. NCP claimed wins in Loha among others, while the BJP saw success elsewhere in the Nanded district.