Finance Minister Aims for Sustained Growth Despite Q2 Slowdown

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman described the recent 5.4% GDP growth as a 'temporary blip' and expressed confidence in future economic health. She emphasized India's resilient manufacturing sector and controlled inflation, along with details of significant government capital expenditure to bolster economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:03 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has labeled the 5.4% GDP growth in the second quarter as a 'temporary blip' and remains optimistic about robust economic performance in the upcoming quarters.

During a Lok Sabha debate, Sitharaman highlighted India's 8.3% average GDP growth over the past three years, emphasizing the resilience of the manufacturing sector and improved inflation control under the NDA regime.

With a focus on capital expenditure to drive growth, the government has allocated Rs 11.11 lakh crore for this purpose, predicting a multiplier effect. Additionally, supplementary demands for grants highlighted increased spending on agriculture, defense, and other key areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

