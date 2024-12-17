Finance Minister Aims for Sustained Growth Despite Q2 Slowdown

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has labeled the 5.4% GDP growth in the second quarter as a 'temporary blip' and remains optimistic about robust economic performance in the upcoming quarters.

During a Lok Sabha debate, Sitharaman highlighted India's 8.3% average GDP growth over the past three years, emphasizing the resilience of the manufacturing sector and improved inflation control under the NDA regime.

With a focus on capital expenditure to drive growth, the government has allocated Rs 11.11 lakh crore for this purpose, predicting a multiplier effect. Additionally, supplementary demands for grants highlighted increased spending on agriculture, defense, and other key areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)