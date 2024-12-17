Left Menu

Hornbill Festival Welcomes Innovation: Durex's Consent Café and Rap Album Drive Social Change

The 25th Hornbill Festival, known for its cultural richness, partnered with Durex's transformative programme, The Birds and Bees Talk. Highlights included the debut of Asia's first Consent Café and a rap album spotlighting social issues. These efforts aimed to foster discussions around consent and inclusivity, impacting hundreds of thousands of attendees.

Kohima (Nagaland) | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:27 IST
Hornbill Festival Welcomes Innovation: Durex's Consent Café and Rap Album Drive Social Change
Temjen Imna Along and Ravi Bhatnagar launched Durex TBBT Rap Album at Hornbill Festival 2024. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The historic 25th edition of Nagaland's Hornbill Festival concluded with record-breaking enthusiasm, drawing in about 2.5 lakh visitors.

Durex's transformative life skills initiative, The Birds and Bees Talk (TBBT) carved its niche as the health partner, establishing Asia's first Consent Café to discuss crucial societal subjects.

Embedded in the festival were Durex TBBT's music carnival and rap album unveiling, which emphasized vital principles like consent and awareness through local art and music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

