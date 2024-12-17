Hornbill Festival Welcomes Innovation: Durex's Consent Café and Rap Album Drive Social Change

The historic 25th edition of Nagaland's Hornbill Festival concluded with record-breaking enthusiasm, drawing in about 2.5 lakh visitors.

Durex's transformative life skills initiative, The Birds and Bees Talk (TBBT) carved its niche as the health partner, establishing Asia's first Consent Café to discuss crucial societal subjects.

Embedded in the festival were Durex TBBT's music carnival and rap album unveiling, which emphasized vital principles like consent and awareness through local art and music.

(With inputs from agencies.)