Bihar Business Connect 2024: Catalyzing Industrial Growth
The Bihar Business Connect 2024, a global investor summit organized by the Bihar Department of Industries, aims to enhance industrial and entrepreneurial growth in the state. Building on the success of its inaugural edition, the summit will highlight Bihar's investment potential and various policy reforms to attract investors.
Bihar is gearing up for its second edition of the Bihar Business Connect 2024, slated for December 19-20. The summit, aimed at boosting industrial and entrepreneurial growth, is being curated by the Department of Industries to position Bihar as a new investment powerhouse.
The inaugural 2023 event saw over 600 entrepreneurs from around the world, leading to 278 investment proposals worth Rs 50,530 crore. Out of these, 244 projects amounting to Rs 38,000 crore have already materialized, significantly contributing to the state's industrial development and creating numerous job opportunities.
The upcoming summit will feature key figures such as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and prominent industrialists, focusing on making Bihar a premier destination for investors. Policies supporting this include tax exemptions, sector-specific strategies, and the Startup Bihar Policy with an Rs 500 crore fund to foster innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
