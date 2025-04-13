Global Summit Calls for Unity: A New Era of Peace and Justice

In a world increasingly divided by competition and strife, a diverse collective of leaders in politics, business, and faith gathered in Dubai to convey a powerful message. The Global Justice Love and Peace summit, inaugurated by UAE's parliamentarian Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, called for a unified front to inspire the next generation towards peace and solidarity.

The summit, orchestrated by Wockhardt CEO Huzaifa Khorakiwala, was themed around transforming human action to address societal injustices and systemic inequalities. Khorakiwala asserted that peace transcends mere absence of conflict, highlighting its essence in justice, opportunity, and shared humanity.

Among the array of distinguished participants were Nobel Laureates, peace ambassadors, and spiritual leaders. The event underscored a collaborative dialogue aimed at reinforcing global harmony and was marked by key sessions including ones led by spiritual figures like Baba Ramdev, advocating for inclusivity and proactive engagement on pressing global issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)