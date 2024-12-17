Left Menu

Tragic Road Collision on Bareilly-Etawah Route

A tragic accident occurred on the Bareilly-Etawah road, resulting in the deaths of three individuals, including two young girls. A speeding tanker truck collided with their motorcycle, leading to their immediate demise. The truck driver fled the scene, and police are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:33 IST
Tragic Road Collision on Bareilly-Etawah Route
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident claimed the lives of three people, including two young girls, on Tuesday. The collision occurred on the Bareilly-Etawah road when a speeding tanker truck hit a motorcycle carrying the victims, as stated by Additional Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Awasthi. All three died instantly.

Police sources confirmed that the deceased were identified as Samsuddin, 25, Gulbahar, 17, and Reena, 18. The police reached the scene promptly and transported the bodies for post-mortem examination.

The truck driver responsible fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. Efforts are underway to apprehend the suspect, according to the local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024