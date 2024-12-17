Tragic Road Collision on Bareilly-Etawah Route

A tragic road accident claimed the lives of three people, including two young girls, on Tuesday. The collision occurred on the Bareilly-Etawah road when a speeding tanker truck hit a motorcycle carrying the victims, as stated by Additional Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Awasthi. All three died instantly.

Police sources confirmed that the deceased were identified as Samsuddin, 25, Gulbahar, 17, and Reena, 18. The police reached the scene promptly and transported the bodies for post-mortem examination.

The truck driver responsible fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. Efforts are underway to apprehend the suspect, according to the local authorities.

