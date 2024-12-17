Delhi Metro Train Disruptions Announced for the Holiday Season
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced disruptions on the routes between Jahangirpuri and Samaypur Badli from the night of December 28 through the end of 2025. Stations including Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector-18, 19 and Haiderpur Badli Mor will remain closed, with normal services on other routes.
Delhi Metro commuters will face travel disruptions as services between Jahangirpuri and Samaypur Badli will be unavailable after 10:45 pm from December 28 until the end of the year, the DMRC announced. These changes will affect multiple stations, including Samaypur Badli and Rohini Sector-18.
The services will also be unavailable from the start of the revenue service until 7:02 am. The affected period extends to the night of December 28, continuing through to December 31/january 1, 2025.
The DMRC assures that normal operations will continue on other lines, such as the Jahangirpuri-Millenium City Centre Gurugram route, minimizing inconvenience for commuters.
