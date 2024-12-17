Delhi Metro Train Disruptions Announced for the Holiday Season

Delhi Metro commuters will face travel disruptions as services between Jahangirpuri and Samaypur Badli will be unavailable after 10:45 pm from December 28 until the end of the year, the DMRC announced. These changes will affect multiple stations, including Samaypur Badli and Rohini Sector-18.

The services will also be unavailable from the start of the revenue service until 7:02 am. The affected period extends to the night of December 28, continuing through to December 31/january 1, 2025.

The DMRC assures that normal operations will continue on other lines, such as the Jahangirpuri-Millenium City Centre Gurugram route, minimizing inconvenience for commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)