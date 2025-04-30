International Bribery Scandal Unveiled in British Construction Sector

The UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) announced it has launched a wide-reaching international bribery investigation involving Blu-3, a British construction company, and former associates from the global Mace Group.

This move follows the execution of search warrants across five properties and the arrest of three individuals connected to the investigation.

The investigation centers on allegations that Blu-3 personnel paid more than £3 million in bribes to former Mace associates for a Microsoft data center construction project in the Netherlands.

