International Bribery Scandal Unveiled in British Construction Sector

The UK's Serious Fraud Office has initiated an international bribery probe involving British construction company Blu-3 and former associates of Mace Group. With searches across five properties and three arrests, Blu-3 is accused of paying over £3 million in bribes for a Dutch data center project for Microsoft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:43 IST
The UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) announced it has launched a wide-reaching international bribery investigation involving Blu-3, a British construction company, and former associates from the global Mace Group.

This move follows the execution of search warrants across five properties and the arrest of three individuals connected to the investigation.

The investigation centers on allegations that Blu-3 personnel paid more than £3 million in bribes to former Mace associates for a Microsoft data center construction project in the Netherlands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

