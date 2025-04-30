Knife-Wielding Man Charged with Terrorism Offense at Israeli Embassy
A man armed with two knives tried to enter Israel's London embassy, carrying a 'martyrdom note' and intending to send an anti-war message. Abdullah Sabah Albadri, 33, has been charged with preparing a terrorist act. No further suspects are sought, and no injuries occurred.
A man carrying two knives attempted to breach the grounds of Israel's London embassy in a bid to send an anti-war message regarding Gaza, according to prosecutors. The accused, Abdullah Sabah Albadri, 33, now faces terrorism charges for his actions, which included possession of a 'martyrdom note'.
Albadri appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court after being caught trying to climb the embassy wall on Monday evening. Detained by police, he stated his intentions to 'send a message to the Israeli government to stop the war' in Gaza. The matter has raised security concerns, with a court hearing scheduled for May 7.
In a statement, the Israeli embassy thanked British security forces for thwarting a potential attack, assuring that neither staff nor visitors were harmed. Police have confirmed no additional suspects are involved, lessening public concern over wider threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- London
- embassy
- terrorism
- attack
- knives
- Gaza
- security
- counterterrorism
- Abdullah Albadri
ALSO READ
Arson Attack on Governor Shapiro's Residence Sparks Investigation
Tensions Escalate: Kursk Drone Attack Aftermath
Drone Attacks Escalate Tensions in Kursk: Elderly Casualty and Widespread Damage
UN denounces deadly Palm Sunday attack in Ukraine
Thousands of Gaza patients waiting for urgent medical evacuation