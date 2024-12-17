Volkswagen's Struggle: Labour Talks Amid Strikes

Volkswagen managers and labour leaders are engaged in critical talks, which are likely to extend into the night for a second consecutive day. According to a source close to the situation, the discussions underscore the significant divide in negotiations over cost-cutting measures in Germany.

On Monday, a 13-hour negotiation session failed to produce an agreement, prompting labour representatives to warn of potential escalation in strike action in the new year if no deal is reached. Already, some 100,000 workers have participated in brief strikes, marking the largest industrial action in the company's history.

The heart of the conflict lies in management's intentions to reduce wages and plant capacity, possibly closing German sites for the first time. The union's steadfast position calls for resolutions without plant closures, as Volkswagen grapples with diminishing demand and increased competition.

