Left Menu

The Shift in Free Trade Agreement Negotiations: A Quiet Move Away from Non-Trade Issues

Developed countries are increasingly open to starting free trade agreement negotiations without focusing on non-trade issues like sustainability and climate obligations. The shift in approach prioritizes business deals, with potential dispute areas to be addressed separately, reflecting India's stance on maintaining separate forums for non-trade matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 16:57 IST
The Shift in Free Trade Agreement Negotiations: A Quiet Move Away from Non-Trade Issues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Negotiations for free trade agreements among developed countries are taking a new turn as pressure to include non-trade issues such as sustainability and climate obligations in the discussions seems to be waning, sources reveal.

Key players who previously emphasized the inclusion of these issues are now shifting focus, proposing that business should commence first with peripheral matters to be addressed subsequently. This approach aligns with India's long-standing position that matters of sustainability and labor should be handled independently in international forums or by relevant organizations, such as the International Labour Organization and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Regions like the European Union and the UK have traditionally pushed for incorporating such issues in trade talks. Notably, in February, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen aimed to finalize a robust India-EU trade agreement by year's end. The agreement would focus on significantly reducing or eliminating tariffs on the majority of goods exchanged between the partnering nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025