Tensions Rise: Iran Rejects Direct U.S. Negotiations Amid Nuclear Dispute

Iran has dismissed direct talks with the United States over its nuclear program, preferring indirect negotiations facilitated by Oman. This comes amid growing tensions as Iran warns neighboring countries hosting U.S. military bases of potential consequences if they support U.S. actions.

Reports indicate Iran is accelerating uranium enrichment, raising concerns about the possibility of developing nuclear weapons. Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's preference for a diplomatic solution, a senior Iranian official has stated that any support for a U.S. military strike from regional allies could be perceived as hostile.

Iran's strategy includes strengthening ties with Russia, cautious of its ally's commitment amid changing geopolitical dynamics. The unresolved tensions may lead to further instability in the Gulf region. A two-month window for negotiations has been suggested to prevent escalating conflicts.

