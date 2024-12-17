KSDL Delivers Record Dividend to Karnataka Government

Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited achieved a milestone by presenting a record dividend cheque of Rs 108.62 crore to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, marking an all-time high in the company's history.

The cheque represented 30% of KSDL's Rs 362.07 crore profit for the fiscal year 2023-24, noted State Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M B Patil, and KSDL chairman, Nada Gowda.

Siddaramaiah lauded KSDL for its consistent profitability since the 2019-20 fiscal, emphasizing the growth from a Rs 15.91 crore dividend five years ago to the present substantial amount. Additionally, a cheque of Rs 5 crore was contributed to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

(With inputs from agencies.)