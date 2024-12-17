KSDL Delivers Record Dividend to Karnataka Government
Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) presented a record dividend cheque of Rs 108.62 crore to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, attributed to its Rs 362.07 crore profit in fiscal 2023-24. This marks the highest dividend ever by KSDL, which has consistently shown profitability since 2019-20.
Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited achieved a milestone by presenting a record dividend cheque of Rs 108.62 crore to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, marking an all-time high in the company's history.
The cheque represented 30% of KSDL's Rs 362.07 crore profit for the fiscal year 2023-24, noted State Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M B Patil, and KSDL chairman, Nada Gowda.
Siddaramaiah lauded KSDL for its consistent profitability since the 2019-20 fiscal, emphasizing the growth from a Rs 15.91 crore dividend five years ago to the present substantial amount. Additionally, a cheque of Rs 5 crore was contributed to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- KSDL
- dividend
- profit
- Karnataka
- industry
- Siddaramaiah
- growth
- record
- M B Patil
- Nada Gowda
ALSO READ
Favorable Monsoon and Economic Strategies Poised to Boost India's Agricultural Growth
U.S. Targets China's Chip Industry: New Export Limits Set
Bajaj Auto's Mixed Wheel of Growth: Sales Figures Revealed
India's Aluminium Industry Applauds Anti-Dumping Duties for Solar Components
Debate Sparks on India's Population Growth Concerns