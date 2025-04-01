Govt Unveils Bold Māori Economic Growth Plan with Focus on Jobs and Land

In a significant step toward unlocking the full potential of the Māori economy, Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka has announced the launch of the “Going for Growth with Māori | Tōnui Māori” framework—an ambitious, forward-looking plan designed to boost Māori economic development, create jobs, and uplift incomes across Aotearoa.

At the heart of this renewed initiative is a commitment to harnessing Māori potential through targeted investments, export acceleration, and reforms that unlock the value of whenua Māori (Māori land). The framework aligns with the Government’s broader Going for Growth agenda, aiming to support inclusive and resilient economic development.

A Fast-Growing Economic Force

“The Māori contribution to the overall economy is growing rapidly,” said Minister Potaka. “Māori GDP has surged from $17 billion in 2018 to $32 billion in 2023, and Māori asset holdings have nearly doubled during that same period. This growth is a powerful indicator of the value Māori bring to our economy, culturally, socially, and commercially.”

However, the Minister also highlighted persistent challenges that hinder further growth. “Despite strong progress, Māori still face significant infrastructure deficits, limited access to capital, and complex, restrictive land legislation that holds back innovation and development on Māori-owned land.”

Three-Pronged Strategy for Economic Uplift

The Tōnui Māori framework focuses on three key areas to overcome these barriers:

1. Infrastructure Investment for Employment and Growth

Targeted infrastructure development is seen as a foundational pillar to stimulate regional economies, generate employment, and drive long-term productivity.

A leading example is the Government’s investment in the Parininihi ki Waitōtara Incorporation, which is exploring a large-scale solar farm project capable of powering over 8,500 homes. This investment reflects a broader commitment to sustainable energy initiatives and regional job creation.

Minister Potaka also referenced the recent Investment Infrastructure Summit, which brought together Māori leaders and government officials to identify and advance high-impact projects.

2. Accelerating Māori Business Exports

The second prong involves expanding Māori businesses’ reach into global markets by leveraging unique Māori knowledge systems and intellectual property.

A priority action includes the development of mechanisms within the intellectual property (IP) system that protect Māori traditional knowledge and cultural expressions. Recognising and safeguarding these rights ensures Māori exporters can differentiate their products globally while preserving their heritage and integrity.

This initiative is expected to open up new opportunities in high-value sectors such as food and beverage, health and wellness, and indigenous tourism.

3. Unlocking the Potential of Whenua Māori

Māori freehold land, or whenua Māori, represents a vast, under-utilised resource due to outdated and restrictive legislation. The Government is now prioritising reforms to the Te Ture Whenua Māori Act 1993 to streamline development processes, reduce red tape, and provide greater clarity and flexibility for landowners.

Te Puni Kōkiri, the Ministry of Māori Development, has released a public discussion document inviting Māori landowners, whānau, hapū, and iwi to provide feedback on proposed changes to the Act.

Minister Potaka emphasised the importance of inclusive engagement:

“Māori land is a taonga, and we want to ensure it’s working for the people who whakapapa to it. By simplifying the legal framework, we can make it easier to develop and manage land in a way that aligns with Māori aspirations.”

A Call for Collaboration and Feedback

The Government is actively seeking public input on how to best improve the legislation and ensure the framework reflects the lived realities and ambitions of Māori landowners and communities. Public consultation is open, and feedback on the discussion document will be critical to shaping the final reforms.

Minister Potaka concluded,

“This is about building intergenerational wealth, self-determination, and prosperity for Māori. We invite everyone—especially landowners and whānau—to have their say and help us create a system that works for Māori, not against them.”

Looking Ahead

The Going for Growth with Māori | Tōnui Māori framework represents a landmark moment in New Zealand’s economic journey—a pivot toward equity, innovation, and opportunity for tangata whenua.

As the Government partners with Māori across the motu, this new phase of collaboration promises not only stronger outcomes for Māori, but a more inclusive and prosperous future for all New Zealanders.

To read the discussion document or make a submission, visit www.tpk.govt.nz or contact your local Te Puni Kōkiri office.