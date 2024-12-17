Birla Estates Expands with Boisar Land Acquisition
Birla Estates, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd, has acquired a 70.92-acre land parcel in Boisar, Maharashtra, for Rs 104.3 crore. This strategic purchase marks the company's continued expansion in the real estate sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:24 IST
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move to bolster its portfolio, Birla Estates has secured a 70.92-acre land parcel in Boisar, Maharashtra. The deal was finalized at a significant investment of Rs 104.3 crore.
Birla Estates, operating under the umbrella of Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd, formerly known as Century Textiles and Industries Ltd, made the announcement through a regulatory filing.
The acquisition is expected to enhance the company's development projects in the region, contributing to both residential and commercial real estate expansion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mumbai Pioneers Luxury Real Estate Boom with Record Sales
MahaRERA's Rs 200 Crore Real Estate Recovery Drive Gains Momentum
Real Estate Leads Alternative Investment Surge in India
Real Estate Scam Uncovered: Businessman Duped of Rs 18 Crore in Navi Mumbai
From Conflict to Commerce: The Kabul Real Estate Revival