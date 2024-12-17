Birla Estates Expands with Boisar Land Acquisition

In a strategic move to bolster its portfolio, Birla Estates has secured a 70.92-acre land parcel in Boisar, Maharashtra. The deal was finalized at a significant investment of Rs 104.3 crore.

Birla Estates, operating under the umbrella of Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd, formerly known as Century Textiles and Industries Ltd, made the announcement through a regulatory filing.

The acquisition is expected to enhance the company's development projects in the region, contributing to both residential and commercial real estate expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)