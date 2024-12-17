Tragic Collision in Nagaur: Truck Drivers Perish in Fire

In a tragic incident in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, two truck drivers were killed after their vehicles erupted in flames following a severe collision on Tuesday. Police confirmed the fatalities, noting the intense fire that ensued.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Nagaur Sadar) Rampratap Bishnoi reported that the head-on collision sparked a fire, claiming the lives of drivers Premraj Jat from Bhilwara and Hansraj from Bikaner.

Traffic along the highway came to a standstill while fire services worked tirelessly to extinguish the blazing inferno, ensuring the safety and recovery of the roadway.

(With inputs from agencies.)