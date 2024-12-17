Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Nagaur: Truck Drivers Perish in Fire

Two truck drivers died in a fiery crash in Rajasthan's Nagaur district. After a head-on collision, both vehicles caught fire, resulting in the deaths of Premraj Jat from Bhilwara and Hansraj from Bikaner. Traffic was halted until the fire was extinguished.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-12-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 22:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, two truck drivers were killed after their vehicles erupted in flames following a severe collision on Tuesday. Police confirmed the fatalities, noting the intense fire that ensued.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Nagaur Sadar) Rampratap Bishnoi reported that the head-on collision sparked a fire, claiming the lives of drivers Premraj Jat from Bhilwara and Hansraj from Bikaner.

Traffic along the highway came to a standstill while fire services worked tirelessly to extinguish the blazing inferno, ensuring the safety and recovery of the roadway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

