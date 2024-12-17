Tragic Collision in Nagaur: Truck Drivers Perish in Fire
Two truck drivers died in a fiery crash in Rajasthan's Nagaur district. After a head-on collision, both vehicles caught fire, resulting in the deaths of Premraj Jat from Bhilwara and Hansraj from Bikaner. Traffic was halted until the fire was extinguished.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-12-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 22:01 IST
In a tragic incident in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, two truck drivers were killed after their vehicles erupted in flames following a severe collision on Tuesday. Police confirmed the fatalities, noting the intense fire that ensued.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (Nagaur Sadar) Rampratap Bishnoi reported that the head-on collision sparked a fire, claiming the lives of drivers Premraj Jat from Bhilwara and Hansraj from Bikaner.
Traffic along the highway came to a standstill while fire services worked tirelessly to extinguish the blazing inferno, ensuring the safety and recovery of the roadway.
