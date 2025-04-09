Punjab Couple's Arrest Unveils Cross-State Drug Trafficking Network

In a significant breakthrough, Himachal Pradesh Police have arrested a couple from Punjab for their involvement in an interstate drug trafficking network centered in Shimla. The duo allegedly supplied chitta, an adulterated form of heroin, to a drug kingpin operating in the region.

The individuals, identified as Arshdeep Singh Atwal and his wife Pooja Rani Atwal from Faridkot, were part of a larger network that distributed chitta to Sohan Lal, alias Sonu, and his wife Geeta, who were apprehended earlier this year.

Authorities have so far arrested 32 members of Sonu's drug ring, which has been active in Shimla, Kullu, and Mandi districts, emphasizing the extensive reach and operation of this illicit drug network.

(With inputs from agencies.)