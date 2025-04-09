Left Menu

Punjab Couple's Arrest Unveils Cross-State Drug Trafficking Network

A couple from Punjab has been apprehended by Himachal Pradesh Police for supplying adulterated heroin, known as chitta, to an interstate drug network in Shimla. The arrests highlight the involvement of 32 individuals connected to kingpin Sonu and his wife, Geeta, in drug operations across several districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:29 IST
Punjab Couple's Arrest Unveils Cross-State Drug Trafficking Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Himachal Pradesh Police have arrested a couple from Punjab for their involvement in an interstate drug trafficking network centered in Shimla. The duo allegedly supplied chitta, an adulterated form of heroin, to a drug kingpin operating in the region.

The individuals, identified as Arshdeep Singh Atwal and his wife Pooja Rani Atwal from Faridkot, were part of a larger network that distributed chitta to Sohan Lal, alias Sonu, and his wife Geeta, who were apprehended earlier this year.

Authorities have so far arrested 32 members of Sonu's drug ring, which has been active in Shimla, Kullu, and Mandi districts, emphasizing the extensive reach and operation of this illicit drug network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025