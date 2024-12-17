Left Menu

Fatal Highway Tragedy Claims Four Lives

A tragic accident on a national highway resulted in the death of four family members, including two young children. The incident occurred when a speeding car hit the family standing by the roadside. Two other individuals were severely injured in the crash and are undergoing treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moradabad | Updated: 17-12-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 22:14 IST
Fatal Highway Tragedy Claims Four Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident on Tuesday claimed the lives of four family members, including two children, on a national highway. According to police, the tragedy unfolded when a speeding car struck the family standing by the roadside.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Ranvijay Singh reported that the accident took place around 1:30 PM near the flyover in front of Pakbada police station. Originating from Rampur, the family was hit by the vehicle, resulting in the instant deaths of Furkan (28), his wife Seema (26), and their daughters Iffat (2) and Ramisha (5).

After colliding with the family, the car rammed into a parked vehicle, causing severe injuries to the car's driver and an elderly passenger. The injured victims are currently receiving medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

