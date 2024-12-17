Fatal Highway Tragedy Claims Four Lives

A devastating accident on Tuesday claimed the lives of four family members, including two children, on a national highway. According to police, the tragedy unfolded when a speeding car struck the family standing by the roadside.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Ranvijay Singh reported that the accident took place around 1:30 PM near the flyover in front of Pakbada police station. Originating from Rampur, the family was hit by the vehicle, resulting in the instant deaths of Furkan (28), his wife Seema (26), and their daughters Iffat (2) and Ramisha (5).

After colliding with the family, the car rammed into a parked vehicle, causing severe injuries to the car's driver and an elderly passenger. The injured victims are currently receiving medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)