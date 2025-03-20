Left Menu

Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Family in Uttar Pradesh

A horrific lightning strike in Ghazipur district, Uttar Pradesh, claimed the lives of a family of three, including a toddler. Victims Ravi Shankar Kushwaha, Saroj Devi, and their son Ankush Kushwaha, were struck while returning home on a motorcycle. Authorities have begun investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghazipur | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A family of three, tragically including a one-year-old child, was killed by a lightning strike in the Dildar Nagar area of Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district on Thursday morning, according to local police reports.

The deceased were identified as Ravi Shankar Kushwaha, his wife Saroj Devi, aged 28, and their infant son, Ankush Kushwaha. The family, residents of Karma village, was returning on a motorcycle when they were struck by lightning around 10 am at the village trisection.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the Dildar Nagar police station, Ashok Kumar Mishra, stated that the family had been visiting Saroj Devi's parents in Sarhula village. They were rushed to a government hospital, but sadly pronounced dead on arrival, Mishra confirmed. The police have taken possession of the bodies for a postmortem examination to further investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

